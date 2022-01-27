How to Watch Texas A&M at LSU

One of the top SEC teams, Texas A&M, takes on the No. 19 team in the nation and a conference rival, LSU.

Texas A&M is 15-4 this season overall and 4-2 in SEC play since this is a conference game. The Aggies went on an eight-game winning streak, including conference wins against Arkansas and Mississippi.

However, they have since lost two conference games in a row against No. 12 ranked Kentucky 64-58 and, most recently, against unranked Arkansas 76-73. This win would be a huge bounce-back conference upset.

How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies at LSU Tigers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

LSU has the same overall record at 15-4, but its conference record is only 3-4. Despite that, though, this team still ranks No. 19 in the nation.

The Tigers have lost to No. 1 ranked Auburn before going on a three-game winning streak against conference opponents, including two ranked teams No. 12 Kentucky and No. 18 Tennessee.

They have since gone on a three-game losing streak to all SEC teams including Arkansas, Alabama and No. 18 Tennessee.

LSU is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -9.5 and a money line of -450. Texas A&M's money line is +340. The Over/Under total projected points is 127.5 points.

