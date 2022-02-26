Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M on Saturday looking to bounce back from a loss to No. 3 Auburn on Wednesday

Ole Miss returns home Saturday afternoon looking to get back in the win column after its upset attempt of Auburn came up short on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Ole Miss in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Texas A&M at Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rebels got it close in the second half, but couldn't get over the hump as the Tigers pulled away to send them home with a loss.

The loss kept Ole Miss from winning its second straight game after it won at Georgia last Saturday. 

The Rebels are now just 4-11 in the SEC and Saturday they will look to avenge an earlier season loss when they host Texas A&M.

The Aggies, though, will look to pick up the season sweep and win its second straight game after beating Georgia on Tuesday night.

Texas A&M has now won two of its last three after it had dropped eight in a row.

The Aggies now find themselves 6-9 in conference play and 17-11 overall.

It has been a strange year for them as they started off 15-2 before the losing streak and now they are scrambling to finish off the regular season hot and possibly grab an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.

Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) reacts after a three pointer by South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (not pictured) in the final seconds of over-time at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
