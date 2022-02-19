Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas A&M travels to Vanderbilt on Saturday evening looking to win its second straight game

Texas A&M snapped an eight-game losing streak on Tuesday night when Wade Taylor IV hit two late free throws to send the Aggies home with a 56-55 win over Florida.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Vanderbilt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Texas A&M at Vanderbilt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was the first win for the Aggies since they beat Missouri back on January 15th. The win against the Tigers was their eighth straight win, but they went cold and couldn't get back into the win column until they took down the Gators.

Saturday they will look to make it two in a row against a Vanderbilt team that is coming off two straight road losses.

Both of the losses came against ranked teams as the Commodores lost to No. 19 Tennessee and No. 2 Auburn.

The consecutive losses dropped them to 5-8 in the SEC and just 13-12 overall. 

Vanderbilt has struggled in conference play this year, but it has played well at times and shown it can win against good teams.

Saturday they will look to get back on track against a Texas A&M team that is very beatable.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Duke in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
25 seconds ago
Feb 8, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) drives to the basket as LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) and guard Xavier Pinson (1) defend during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
25 seconds ago
Feb 17, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) prepares to shoot the ball during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Cal in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
25 seconds ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 seconds ago
Feb 13, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Chandler Jacobs (13) defends against the drive of Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during second half action at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Colorado State defeats Boise State 77-74. Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 seconds ago
Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duke vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 seconds ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Chicago vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 seconds ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Drake vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 seconds ago
Feb 8, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) drives to the basket as LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) and guard Xavier Pinson (1) defend during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy