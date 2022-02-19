How to Watch Texas A&M at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball

Texas A&M travels to Vanderbilt on Saturday evening looking to win its second straight game

Texas A&M snapped an eight-game losing streak on Tuesday night when Wade Taylor IV hit two late free throws to send the Aggies home with a 56-55 win over Florida.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Vanderbilt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

It was the first win for the Aggies since they beat Missouri back on January 15th. The win against the Tigers was their eighth straight win, but they went cold and couldn't get back into the win column until they took down the Gators.

Saturday they will look to make it two in a row against a Vanderbilt team that is coming off two straight road losses.

Both of the losses came against ranked teams as the Commodores lost to No. 19 Tennessee and No. 2 Auburn.

The consecutive losses dropped them to 5-8 in the SEC and just 13-12 overall.

Vanderbilt has struggled in conference play this year, but it has played well at times and shown it can win against good teams.

Saturday they will look to get back on track against a Texas A&M team that is very beatable.

