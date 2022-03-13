Skip to main content

How to Watch the Southland Tournament, Final: Texas A&M-CC vs. Southeastern Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One Southland Conference team will punch its ticket to the Big Dance on Saturday evening when fourth seed Texas A&M-CC takes on second seed Southeastern Louisiana.

Who will represent the Southland Conference in the March Madness Tournament starting next week? That question will be answered Saturday night when second need Southeastern Louisiana takes on fourth seed Texas A&M-CC in the conference tournament championship game.

How to Watch the Southland Tournament Final in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream Texas A&M-CC vs. Southeastern Louisiana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas A&M-CC has taken a longer road to get to this point. The Islanders finished the regular season 22-11 overall and 7-7 in the conference, good for the fourth seed in the tournament. After one bye, they began play in the second round, taking down Houston Baptists 75-60 before knocking off top-seeded Nicholls on Friday 71-64. Senior guard Simeon Fryer played a key role in that upset, scoring a game-high 20 points and shooting 5-of-11 from deep.

As the second seed with a 10-4 conference record (19-13 overall), Southeastern Louisiana had a bye for the first two rounds of the tournament. In their semifinal game, the Lions beat New Orleans 74-65 behind a monster game from senior forward Jalyn Hinton, who had 16 points, 13 rebounds, and seven blocks.

In their two matchups during the regular season, each team won a game on the road. The Islanders went into Hammond and earned an 86-71 win back on Jan. 27, with the Lions returning the favor in Corpus Christi 83-74 on Feb. 17.

For both teams, this is a rare trip to the conference championship game. This will be the fourth appearance for Texas A&M-CC, which joined the conference in 2006. The Islanders are 1-2 in those games, with a win in 2007 followed by back-to-back losses in 2016 and 2017. 

Southeastern Louisiana, a member of the Southland since 1997, is back for just the third time. The Lions won in 2005 and most recently appeared in a loss to Stephen F. Austin in 2018.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Southland Tournament, Final: Texas A&M-CC vs. Southeastern Louisiana

TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
