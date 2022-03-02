Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M at Alabama in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas A&M goes for its third straight win on Wednesday night when it travels to Alabama for an SEC battle.

Texas A&M has snapped out of its funk at just the right time. The Aggies went through an eight-game losing streak but have since won three of four.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Alabama in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Texas A&M at Alabama game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They finally got back in the win column two weeks ago with a big 56-55 win against Florida and have since beat Georgia and Ole Miss. They aren't big wins, but for a team that was struggling to win they are important.

Wednesday night they will look to get a huge win at Alabama that could put it right back on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide will look to deny them that opportunity as they try and win their third straight game.

Alabama is coming off back-to-back wins against Vanderbilt and South Carolina. The wins are part of a stretch where the Crimson Tide have won five of six to get back to 9-7 in the SEC.

The Crimson Tide were struggling in January as they lost six of nine at one point, but they have righted the ship and Wednesday night they will look to stay hot in their last home game of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Texas A&M at Alabama in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers

By Nick Crain
4 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12), forward Cody Martin (11) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reach for the loose ball during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks to pass the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic

By Nick Crain
4 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Boca vs. Central Córdoba (R)

By Rafael Urbina
4 minutes ago
Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Western Kentucky at Marshall

By Brandon Rush
4 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Indiana in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
Feb 23, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) dribbles the ball against Clemson Tigers guard David Collins (13) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
alabama
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Alabama in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy