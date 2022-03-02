Texas A&M goes for its third straight win on Wednesday night when it travels to Alabama for an SEC battle.

Texas A&M has snapped out of its funk at just the right time. The Aggies went through an eight-game losing streak but have since won three of four.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Alabama in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

They finally got back in the win column two weeks ago with a big 56-55 win against Florida and have since beat Georgia and Ole Miss. They aren't big wins, but for a team that was struggling to win they are important.

Wednesday night they will look to get a huge win at Alabama that could put it right back on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide will look to deny them that opportunity as they try and win their third straight game.

Alabama is coming off back-to-back wins against Vanderbilt and South Carolina. The wins are part of a stretch where the Crimson Tide have won five of six to get back to 9-7 in the SEC.

The Crimson Tide were struggling in January as they lost six of nine at one point, but they have righted the ship and Wednesday night they will look to stay hot in their last home game of the year.

