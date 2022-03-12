After beating No. 1 Auburn, Texas A&M has made it to the SEC semifinal where it will take on Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

Texas A&M's path to the SEC Tournament semifinal has gone through the No. 1 seed, but before that, its path met with No. 9 Flordia. After being up 33-25 at the half, Florida mounted a comeback to tie it up at the end of regulation.

However, Henry Coleman III had no intention of going home after posting 22 points in the 83-80 win. That led the Aggies to the No. 1 ranked Auburn where they got a lead out early and never looked back beating them 67-62 after being up 16 at the half.

How to Watch SEC Tournament, Semifinal: Texas A&M vs Arkansas Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

That led them to the semifinal, where they will take Arkansas. Arkansas already has the advantage in that it has only had to play one game to get to this point. Being the No. 4 ranked team in the SEC, it played No. 5 ranked LSU yesterday.

The Hogs were only up by three points at the half but took off in the second half winning 79-67. Au'diese Toney, a senior guard, led the way with 22 points and 10 rebounds on the team's way to the semifinals.

Arkansas is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -5.5 points and a money line of -250. Texas A&M's money line is +200, and the total projected points scored is Over/Under 139.5 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.