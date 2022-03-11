Skip to main content

How to Watch SEC Tournament, First Quarterfinal: Texas A&M vs Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas A&M is coming off an overtime win against Florida and looking to pull the upset on No. 4 ranked Auburn.

The Aggies have won five consecutive games and are coming into today hoping to upset No. 4 ranked Auburn. For much of the season, Auburn was the best team in college basketball, and the argument can still be made for the Tigers.

How to Watch the SEC Tournament, First Quarterfinal: Texas A&M vs Auburn today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch the SEC Tournament, First Quarterfinal: Texas A&M vs Auburn online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas A&M was also one of the best teams in college basketball considering the Aggies started 15-2. They went on an eight-game losing streak which significantly hurt their tournament chances, but they are in line now to make it if they continue this run.

Auburn has lost just three games all season and is looking to take care of business against a tough Texas A&M team. The Tigers have won two straight games and are looking to win the SEC Championship as well. Their ticket is all but punched to the tournament, but winning the SEC Championship would be huge for the Tigers.

Tune in to the ESPN at 12:00 p.m. ET to catch all of the conference championship action. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

SEC Tournament, First Quarterfinal: Texas A&M vs Auburn

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
