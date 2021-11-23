Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Texas A&M vs Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Texas A&M and Butler face off in the consolation bracket of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday looking to bounce back from first-round losses.
    Texas A&M came to the Maui Invitational (this year being held in Las Vegas due to the pandemic) with a 4–0 record, but the Aggies struggled with Wisconsin on Monday and lost their first game of the year.

    The Aggies led the Badgers by 13 with just over seven minutes left to go in the first half but didn't score again until they hit a single free throw with two seconds left that saw them go into halftime down one.

    How to Watch Butler vs Texas A&M Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Butler vs Texas A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They could never recover as Wisconsin took control in the second half and never looked back in the 69–58 win.

    The Aggies don't have a lot of time to dwell on that loss as they get right back on the court Tuesday to take on a Butler team that has lost its last two games.

    Butler was no match for Houston on Monday as the Cougars did just about whatever they wanted in the 70–52 win. Houston scored the first 17 points of the game and the Bulldogs never got close again.

    It was the second straight loss for Butler after the Bulldogs had won their first three games of the year. They have struggled on offense, and that was the case again on Monday.

    On Tuesday, the Bulldogs will look to do better as they try and get a win in the consolation bracket.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Texas A&M vs Butler in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Butler Bulldogs forward Myles Wilmoth (5) holds up his arms to celebrate Butler Bulldogs forward Bryce Nze (10) half-time buzzer half court shot Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Butler Bulldogs defeated the Troy Trojans, 70-59. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1113 Ncaa Men S Basketball Troy At Butler
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs Butler

