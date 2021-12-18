Texas A&M looks to bounce back from a loss when it travels to Oregon State on Saturday night

Texas A&M saw its three-game winning streak snapped last Saturday when the Aggies lost to rival TCU 68-64. The loss was just the second of the season for A&M as it is now 7-2 on the year.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Oregon State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Texas A&M at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas A&M has wins against Butler and Notre Dame, but are still looking to prove that it is as good as its record seems.

Saturday night it will look to get a road win against an Oregon State team that has just one win on the year.

The Beavers lost another close game on Tuesday when UC Davis beat them 71-64. It was their ninth loss in a row and the fifth one by eight of fewer points.

It has been an extremely tough stretch for Oregon State and one it just can't seem to snap out of.

Saturday it won't be easy as Texas A&M has been playing well, but the Beavers hope they can finally snap their long losing streak with a win over the Aggies.

Regional restrictions may apply.