How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas A&M looks to snap a four-game slide on Tuesday night when it takes on Tennessee in Knoxville.

Two weeks ago Texas A&M was 15-2 overall and 4-0 in the SEC and riding an eight-game winning streak. Since then the Aggies have lost four straight and are now suddenly 4-4 in the conference.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Texas A&M at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been the toughest stretch of the year for the Aggies as they have played two ranked teams and a good Arkansas team, but their loss on Saturday will hurt. They dropped a 74-63 game to South Carolina at home, a game they needed to win.

Tuesday night they get another tough test as they travel to take on a Tennessee team that has won three of its last four games.

The Volunteers lost at Texas on Saturday 52-51. They nearly came back from a 17-point deficit with eight minutes left but their last-second shot came up short.

It was another game where their offense struggled, which seems to be a theme in their losses this year.

They are still a very good team but are lacking the consistency needed to beat the really good teams night in and night out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
1
2022

Texas A&M at Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
