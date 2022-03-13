How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch SEC Tournament Championship: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can A&M cap off its strong tournament run with an SEC title?

Texas A&M, the eight seed in the SEC, appears to have done enough in the SEC Tournament to puts itself on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, but a win over second seed Tennessee on Sunday would guarantee the Aggies a spot in the big dance.

How to Watch the SEC Tournament Championship: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

After a disappointing start to conference play, the Aggies won four in a row to end the season, then picked up tournament wins over Florida, Auburn and Arkansas, with the latter game being a huge 82-64 win over a ranked Razorbacks squad.

As for the Volunteers, the SEC Tournament has featured wins over Mississippi State and Kentucky. Like A&M, the team also won its final four games of the regular season.

Tennessee won the regular-season meeting of these teams 90-80. Five Vols scored in double figures, led by Kennedy Chandler's 16 points. He also added seven assists and three steals, with Josiah-Jordan James had 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

The Aggies got 19 points from Wade Taylor IV in the loss.

USATSI_17869428
