    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Wisconsin Badgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Texas A&M and Wisconsin travel to Hawaii to battle in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday afternoon in men's college basketball.
    Author:

    The Texas A&M men's basketball team takes the long road trip to Maui on Monday looking to stay perfect on the year. The Aggies have won their first four games entering their game against Wisconsin.

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs Wisconsin Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Texas A&M vs Wisconsin game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Aggies have won three of their four games by at least 18 points, but struggled to beat Abilene Christian in double overtime on Nov. 12.

    While the game showed that the Aggies could battle through a close encounter, their trip to Maui will be much harder.

    The trip starts Monday with a game against a Wisconsin team trying to figure out just how good it is.

    The Badgers won their first two games of the year but lost to Providence in their last game a week ago in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Wisconsin battled back from an 11-point halftime deficit but could never get any closer than five in its 63–58 loss.

    Brad Davison has been the catalyst for the Badgers as he scored 25 points in the loss and leads the team with 16 points per game so far this year.

    These two teams will look to start the Maui Invitational with a win and advance to the semifinals on Tuesday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Texas A&M Aggies vs Wisconsin Badgers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    College Basketball

