How to Watch Texas at Baylor in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top 20 teams battle on Saturday afternoon when Texas travels to rival Baylor for a huge Big 12 battle.

Texas ends its toughest stretch of the season on Saturday when it travels to No. 10 Baylor. The game against the Bears will be their fifth straight against a ranked opponent. 

How to Watch Texas at Baylor in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Texas at Baylor game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Longhorns have played well during this stretch, going 3-1 so far, including a huge 79-76 upset of No. 8 Kansas on Monday night.

They had previously beaten No. 18 Tennessee and No. 20 Iowa State. The run has improved their overall record to 18-6 and has them 7-4 in the Big 12.

Saturday will be another tough test as they take on a Baylor team that is coming off a 75-60 win against Kansas State.

It was a nice bounce-back win for the Bears as they lost to Kansas on Saturday and it improved their Big 12 record to 8-3. 

Baylor is just 2-2 over its last four and has shown some flaws over the last couple of weeks.

The Bears are still a real threat, but they are looking to get things back on track as they enter a tough stretch of their schedule.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Texas at Baylor

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
