How to Watch Texas at Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kansas hosts rival Texas on Saturday afternoon looking to win its second straight game in men's basketball.

Kansas snapped its two-game losing streak on Thursday when it beat TCU 74-64. The Jayhawks were upset by the Horned Frogs on Tuesday but got their revenge with the win.

How to Watch Texas at Kansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Texas at Kansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The victory helped the Jayhawks keep pace with Baylor for first place in the Big 12 and they can clinch at least a tie of the regular-season conference title with a win on Saturday.

Texas, though, will look to keep that from happening as the Longhorns look to beat Kansas for the second time this year.

They upset the Jayhawks 79-76 back on Feb. 7 but have gone just 3-3 since. They are now just 10-7 in the Big 12 despite having some big wins in conference play.

Saturday, they are looking to bounce back after a tough 68-61 loss to Baylor on Monday night.

The Longhorns are still safely in the NCAA Tournament, but a win on Saturday can help their seeding come tournament time.

This should be a great game between two very good teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Texas at Kansas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
