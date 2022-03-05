How to Watch Texas at Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kansas snapped its two-game losing streak on Thursday when it beat TCU 74-64. The Jayhawks were upset by the Horned Frogs on Tuesday but got their revenge with the win.
How to Watch Texas at Kansas in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: March 5, 2022
Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream the Texas at Kansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The victory helped the Jayhawks keep pace with Baylor for first place in the Big 12 and they can clinch at least a tie of the regular-season conference title with a win on Saturday.
Texas, though, will look to keep that from happening as the Longhorns look to beat Kansas for the second time this year.
They upset the Jayhawks 79-76 back on Feb. 7 but have gone just 3-3 since. They are now just 10-7 in the Big 12 despite having some big wins in conference play.
Saturday, they are looking to bounce back after a tough 68-61 loss to Baylor on Monday night.
The Longhorns are still safely in the NCAA Tournament, but a win on Saturday can help their seeding come tournament time.
This should be a great game between two very good teams.
Regional restrictions may apply.