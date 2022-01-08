Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas goes for its seventh straight win Saturday in men's college basketball when it travels to Oklahoma State.

The No. 14 Texas men's basketball team lost to No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 24 Seton Hall earlier this season, but the team has responded with six straight wins, including its first two in the Big 12.

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WWJ – Detroit, MI)

Live stream the Texas at Oklahoma State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Longhorns now find themselves 12–2 overall and 2–0 in the Big 12 after wins against West Virginia and Kansas State.

The Longhorns are playing as well as anybody lately but will get tested by an Oklahoma State team that has been struggling. The Cowboys have lost four of five after starting the season 6–1.

The cold stretch has dropped their record to 7–5 overall and 0–1 in the Big 12 after a loss to No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night 74–63.

On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys will look to get back on track against a streaking Texas team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

