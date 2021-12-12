How to Watch Texas-El Paso at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball

On Sunday afternoon in college basketball action, Texas-El Paso will travel to take on New Mexico.

The 2021-22 college basketball season has been moving by extremely fast and we're starting to see who the real contenders are around the nation. Fans will have plenty of good games to watch on Sunday. One of the more intriguing under-the-radar matchups will feature Texas-El Paso hitting the road to take on New Mexico.

How to Watch Texas-El Paso Miners at New Mexico Lobos Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Stadium 1

Ahead of today's matchup, the Miners have started the season with a 4-4 record. They need to put a few wins together to move up in the standings. UTEP is coming off of a brutal 78-52 loss against No. 8 ranked Kansas.

On the other side of the court, the Lobos have a 6-4 record coming into this game. New Mexico has looked solid, but they have some room to continue growing. In their last matchup, the Lobos ended up defeating Denver by a final score of 87-67.

Both of these teams could use a big win today. It should be a very evenly matched game that provides some good basketball viewing. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

