How to Watch Texas-El Paso at Pacific in Men's College Basketball

UTEP looks to secure its third win of the season but just its first against Division I competition.

On Friday night, the UTEP men's basketball team (2-1) will go on the road to face Pacific (2-2) in a non-conference contest.

How to Watch Texas-El Paso at Pacific in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

UTEP is 2-1, but both wins came against non-Division I opponents. The Miners' only game against a Division I team was a 77-71 loss to New Mexico State last Saturday.

Souley Boum led the Miners in scoring in that game with 23 points on 7-for-19 shooting off the bench. Among the starters, Jamal Bieniemy and Keonte Kennedy each scored 13 points.

On the year, Bieniemy leads the team in scoring at 17 points per game.

Like UTEP, Pacific has only beaten Division II teams this season, with both of its contests against Division I schools ending in a loss, most recently by 12 points to Hawaii.

Jeremiah Bailey leads the team in scoring at 14.0 points per game, while Luke Avdalovic is the only other Tiger averaging in double figures.

Pacific leads the all-time series 4-1, but the teams haven't played since 2010, when Pacific won in the season opener.

Regional restrictions may apply.