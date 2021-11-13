How to Watch Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Arizona

The Wildcats of Arizona hosts the Vaqueros on Friday night in NCAA men's basketball in what will be the second game for both teams.

The Arizona men's basketball team (1–0) is off to a good start to the 2021-22 season and will look to move to 2–0 against Texas-Rio Grande Valley (1–0) on Friday.

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

The Wildcats opened with an 81–52 win over Northern Arizona, with Kerr Kriisa leading the way with 17 points on 6-for-14 shooting. Dalen Terry had 11 points and a team-high seven assists, while Oumar Ballo led the team in rebounds with nine. Arizona had 18 second chance points and 21 fast break points and never trailed.

The Wildcats were picked to finish fourth in the Pac-12 preseason poll, with Bennedict Mathurin named to the Pac-12 preseason all-conference team. Azuolas Tubelis was named for the second team.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley opened the campaign with a 74–59 win over Division II Texas A&M International. LaQuan Butler led the team in scoring, putting up 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Justin Johnson added 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals, delivering a well-rounded stat line in the victory.

The WAC coaches picked Texas-Rio Grande Valley to finish in a tie for ninth in the conference, with no players from the team picked to the preseason all-conference teams.

