Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas-San Antonio at Grand Canyon in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Texas-San Antonio will face Grand Canyon.
    Author:

    On Thursday night, there will be some good college basketball to watch. One of the games flying under the radar will feature Texas-San Antonio hitting the road to take on Grand Canyon.

    How to Watch Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Grand Canyon Antelopes Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

    Live stream the UTSA Roadrunners at Grand Canyon Antelopes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Roadrunners have compiled a 5-3 record. They could use a few wins to rise up in the standings a bit, but they have shown flashes of being a very strong basketball team. In its last matchup, UTSA ended up defeating St. Mary's (TX) by a final score of 75-65.

    On the other side of the court, the Antelopes have started the season with a 6-1 record. They have played well and are still improving. Last time out, Grand Canyon took care of business against Loyola Marymount by a final score of 78-72.

    This should be an entertaining matchup, even though it doesn't feature a traditional powerhouse team. Both of these teams are hungry for a win. Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Texas-San Antonio at Grand Canyon

    TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    duke women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa at Duke in Women's College Basketball

    just now
    Basketball Fans 5
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa State at LSU in Women's College Basketball

    just now
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas-San Antonio at Grand Canyon in Men's College Basketball

    just now
    chris-paul
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Suns

    just now
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Valparaiso at Drake in Men's College Basketball

    just now
    Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Mary's at Utah State in Men's College Basketball

    just now
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Washington at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    jaren jackson grizzlies
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Grizzlies

    1 hour ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Miami at Maryland

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy