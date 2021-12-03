How to Watch Texas-San Antonio at Grand Canyon in Men's College Basketball

On Thursday night, there will be some good college basketball to watch. One of the games flying under the radar will feature Texas-San Antonio hitting the road to take on Grand Canyon.

How to Watch Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Grand Canyon Antelopes Today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

So far this season, the Roadrunners have compiled a 5-3 record. They could use a few wins to rise up in the standings a bit, but they have shown flashes of being a very strong basketball team. In its last matchup, UTSA ended up defeating St. Mary's (TX) by a final score of 75-65.

On the other side of the court, the Antelopes have started the season with a 6-1 record. They have played well and are still improving. Last time out, Grand Canyon took care of business against Loyola Marymount by a final score of 78-72.

This should be an entertaining matchup, even though it doesn't feature a traditional powerhouse team. Both of these teams are hungry for a win. Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out on top.

