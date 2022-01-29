How to Watch Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M in Men's College Basketball

The SWAC's two Texas programs meet on Saturday as Prairie View A&M hosts Texas Southern.

Texas Southern (7-10) will go on the road on Saturday to take on in-state rival Prairie View A&M (4-12) in a men's hoops game.

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

While the Tigers are under .500 on the season, that's largely because the team faced one of the nation's toughest non-conference schedule, playing only road games and facing some tough programs. TSU is now 5-3 in the SWAC and has won two in a row.

The team is coming off of a 73-66 win over Alabama State, with the team getting a well-rounded effort on offense. Brison Gresham and John Walker III each scored 11 points, with Gresham grabbing 16 rebounds in the win.

As for the Panthers, the team also struggled in non-conference for much the same reason as Texas Southern. The team is 4-4 in SWAC play and 3-1 at home and enters Saturday's game having won three in a row.

The team's most recent win was a 72-48 victory over Alabama A&M on Monday, with Jawaun Daniels leading the Panthers in scoring with 30 points on 11-for-12 shooting. He also added seven rebounds.

Texas Southern won the last meeting of these teams in March 80-61, which ended a three-game winning streak in the series for Prairie View.

