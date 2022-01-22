Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Southern Tigers (5-10, 3-3 SWAC) host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-11, 3-2 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC rivals at T.M. Elmore Gymnasium, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
  • Arena: T.M. Elmore Gymnasium
Key Stats for Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M

  • The Tigers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than the Bulldogs allow (68.3).
  • The Bulldogs' 58.9 points per game are 8.9 fewer points than the 67.8 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs' 37.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Texas Southern Players to Watch

  • John Walker III leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 10.9 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
  • Texas Southern's leading rebounder is Brison Gresham averaging 7.2 boards per game and its best passer is PJ Henry and his 2.1 assists per game.
  • Henry leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Texas Southern steals leader is Joirdon Karl Nicholas, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Gresham, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

  • Jalen Johnson sits on top of the Bulldogs leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
  • Alabama A&M's assist leader is Cameron Tucker with 3.9 per game. He also averages 5.8 points per game and adds 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Garrett Hicks is dependable from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Alabama A&M's leader in steals is Hicks with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dailin Smith with 0.7 per game.

Texas Southern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Grambling

W 67-61

Away

1/8/2022

UAPB

W 90-71

Home

1/10/2022

Mississippi Valley State

W 95-58

Home

1/15/2022

Alcorn State

L 73-72

Away

1/17/2022

Jackson State

L 61-58

Away

1/22/2022

Alabama A&M

-

Home

1/24/2022

Alabama State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Prairie View A&M

-

Away

2/5/2022

Florida A&M

-

Away

2/7/2022

Bethune-Cookman

-

Away

2/12/2022

Grambling

-

Home

Alabama A&M Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

UAPB

W 70-50

Away

1/5/2022

Mississippi Valley State

W 72-67

Away

1/8/2022

Alcorn State

L 78-71

Home

1/10/2022

Jackson State

W 60-58

Home

1/15/2022

Alabama State

L 59-55

Away

1/22/2022

Texas Southern

-

Away

1/24/2022

Prairie View A&M

-

Away

1/29/2022

Florida A&M

-

Home

1/31/2022

Bethune-Cookman

-

Home

2/5/2022

Southern

-

Away

2/7/2022

Grambling

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
