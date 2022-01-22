How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Texas Southern Tigers (5-10, 3-3 SWAC) host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-11, 3-2 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC rivals at T.M. Elmore Gymnasium, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Arena: T.M. Elmore Gymnasium

T.M. Elmore Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M

The Tigers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than the Bulldogs allow (68.3).

The Bulldogs' 58.9 points per game are 8.9 fewer points than the 67.8 the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs' 37.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Texas Southern Players to Watch

John Walker III leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 10.9 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Texas Southern's leading rebounder is Brison Gresham averaging 7.2 boards per game and its best passer is PJ Henry and his 2.1 assists per game.

Henry leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Texas Southern steals leader is Joirdon Karl Nicholas, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Gresham, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Jalen Johnson sits on top of the Bulldogs leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Alabama A&M's assist leader is Cameron Tucker with 3.9 per game. He also averages 5.8 points per game and adds 3.4 rebounds per game.

Garrett Hicks is dependable from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 2.1 made threes per game.

Alabama A&M's leader in steals is Hicks with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dailin Smith with 0.7 per game.

Texas Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Grambling W 67-61 Away 1/8/2022 UAPB W 90-71 Home 1/10/2022 Mississippi Valley State W 95-58 Home 1/15/2022 Alcorn State L 73-72 Away 1/17/2022 Jackson State L 61-58 Away 1/22/2022 Alabama A&M - Home 1/24/2022 Alabama State - Home 1/29/2022 Prairie View A&M - Away 2/5/2022 Florida A&M - Away 2/7/2022 Bethune-Cookman - Away 2/12/2022 Grambling - Home

Alabama A&M Schedule