How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Southern Tigers (5-10, 3-3 SWAC) host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-11, 3-2 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC rivals at T.M. Elmore Gymnasium, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Arena: T.M. Elmore Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M
- The Tigers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than the Bulldogs allow (68.3).
- The Bulldogs' 58.9 points per game are 8.9 fewer points than the 67.8 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs' 37.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- John Walker III leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 10.9 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Texas Southern's leading rebounder is Brison Gresham averaging 7.2 boards per game and its best passer is PJ Henry and his 2.1 assists per game.
- Henry leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Texas Southern steals leader is Joirdon Karl Nicholas, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Gresham, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Jalen Johnson sits on top of the Bulldogs leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
- Alabama A&M's assist leader is Cameron Tucker with 3.9 per game. He also averages 5.8 points per game and adds 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Garrett Hicks is dependable from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Alabama A&M's leader in steals is Hicks with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dailin Smith with 0.7 per game.
Texas Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Grambling
W 67-61
Away
1/8/2022
UAPB
W 90-71
Home
1/10/2022
Mississippi Valley State
W 95-58
Home
1/15/2022
Alcorn State
L 73-72
Away
1/17/2022
Jackson State
L 61-58
Away
1/22/2022
Alabama A&M
-
Home
1/24/2022
Alabama State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Prairie View A&M
-
Away
2/5/2022
Florida A&M
-
Away
2/7/2022
Bethune-Cookman
-
Away
2/12/2022
Grambling
-
Home
Alabama A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/3/2022
UAPB
W 70-50
Away
1/5/2022
Mississippi Valley State
W 72-67
Away
1/8/2022
Alcorn State
L 78-71
Home
1/10/2022
Jackson State
W 60-58
Home
1/15/2022
Alabama State
L 59-55
Away
1/22/2022
Texas Southern
-
Away
1/24/2022
Prairie View A&M
-
Away
1/29/2022
Florida A&M
-
Home
1/31/2022
Bethune-Cookman
-
Home
2/5/2022
Southern
-
Away
2/7/2022
Grambling
-
Away