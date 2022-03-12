How to Watch Texas Southern vs Alcorn State in Men's College Basketball

Top two seeds collide for the automatic NCAA Tournament bid from the SWAC

Texas Southern (17-12) is looking for its sixth NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014, but it will have to get past top-seeded Alcorn State (17-15) to earn the automatic bid from the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The Braves earned their way to the tournament final with a come-from-behind 69-64 win over fifth-seeded Alabama A&M on Friday. Alcorn State trailed by as much as nine in the first half and was down 37-30 at the half. The top seed took the lead for good on Dominic Brewton's layup with 6:38 remaining.

Justin Thomas finished with 19 points for the Braves, while Brewton went for 15 points and 11 boards off the bench.

On the other side of the bracket, the Tigers dispatched sixth-seeded Grambling State 73-54. PJ Henry scored 18 points and pulled down seven boards for Texas Southern, which held Grambling State to 32.8% shooting.

Alcorn State swept Texas Southern during conference play, winning a pair of nailbiters. On Jan. 15, the host Braves missed two shots, two free throws and committed a turnover in a wild final 29 seconds but hung on for a 73-72 victory. TSU's Joirdon Karl Nicholas missed a put-back attempt with five seconds left to seal the Tigers' fate.

In the rematch in Houston on Feb. 28, Alcorn State led by 13 with 8:44 to go before Texas Southern roared back. Jordan Gilliam's last-second 3-point attempt was off the mark and the Braves escaped with a 75-72 win.

The Tigers are looking for their second straight NCAA Tournament berth. They beat Mount St. Mary's in the First Four before losing to top-seeded Michigan in the first round.

Alcorn State hasn't made the Big Dance since 2002.

