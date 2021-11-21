Publish date:
How to Watch Texas Southern vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the NC State Wolf Pack (3-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
Live Stream: fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
NC State
-14
140.5 points
Key Stats for NC State vs. Texas Southern
- Last year, the Wolf Pack averaged just 3.3 more points per game (72.8) than the Tigers allowed (69.5).
- The Tigers' 73.9 points per game last year were only 4.2 more points than the 69.7 the Wolf Pack gave up.
- The Wolf Pack shot 47.2% from the field last season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- The Tigers' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Wolf Pack allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron leads his team in both points (20.5) and rebounds (10) per contest, and also posts 2.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Casey Morsell is posting 12.8 points, 1.3 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.
- Terquavion Smith paces his team in assists per contest (2.5), and also averages 10.8 points and 3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Cam Hayes puts up 11.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 34.1% from the floor and 29.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jericole Hellems is putting up 12 points, 0.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Michael Weathers scored 16.5 points and distributed 3.5 assists per game last season.
- Joirdon Karl Nicholas grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
- Galen Alexander knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.0 per contest a season ago.
- Weathers averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Nicholas notched 1.1 blocks per contest.
Live Stream: fuboTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)