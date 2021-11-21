Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Texas Southern vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots the ball against Texas Southern Tigers guard Michael Weathers (20) and forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) and forward John Walker III (24) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

    The Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the NC State Wolf Pack (3-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch NC State vs. Texas Southern

    NC State vs Texas Southern Betting Information

    NC State

    -14

    140.5 points

    Key Stats for NC State vs. Texas Southern

    • Last year, the Wolf Pack averaged just 3.3 more points per game (72.8) than the Tigers allowed (69.5).
    • The Tigers' 73.9 points per game last year were only 4.2 more points than the 69.7 the Wolf Pack gave up.
    • The Wolf Pack shot 47.2% from the field last season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
    • The Tigers' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Wolf Pack allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

    NC State Players to Watch

    • Dereon Seabron leads his team in both points (20.5) and rebounds (10) per contest, and also posts 2.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Casey Morsell is posting 12.8 points, 1.3 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.
    • Terquavion Smith paces his team in assists per contest (2.5), and also averages 10.8 points and 3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Cam Hayes puts up 11.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 34.1% from the floor and 29.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jericole Hellems is putting up 12 points, 0.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

    Texas Southern Players to Watch

    • Michael Weathers scored 16.5 points and distributed 3.5 assists per game last season.
    • Joirdon Karl Nicholas grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
    • Galen Alexander knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Weathers averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Nicholas notched 1.1 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    Texas Southern at NC State

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
