Texas Southern is still in search of its first win of the season. Will it get it when it meets NC State on Sunday?

Despite being picked first in the SWAC's preseason men's basketball poll, Texas Southern (0-4) hasn't won a game yet. On Sunday, it takes to the road to face NC State (3-1).

How to Watch Texas Southern at NC State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Tigers have put together a tough non-conference schedule, losing games to Oregon, Saint Mary's, Washington and Air Force so far, with all those being on the road. The team won't play a home game at H&PE Arena until Jan. 8, when it faces UAPB in Texas Southern's third SWAC game.

John Walker III leads the Tigers in scoring at 14.8 points per game, as well as in blocks with 1.5. Joirdon Karl Nicholas is second in scoring at 12.8 points on 60% shooting and is grabbing 6.0 rebounds per contest.

As for the Wolfpack, the team suffered its first loss in its most recent game, falling 74-68 to Oklahoma State. That was the team's first game against a major-conference foe.

Dereon Seabron has three double-doubles in four games, including posting 19 points and 10 boards against Oklahoma State. He was named to the Hall of Fame Showcase All-Tournament team.

These two teams have never met, but NC State is 8-0 all-time against SWAC programs and has won its last 25 non-conference home games.

