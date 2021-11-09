Publish date:
How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (0-0) face the Texas Southern Tigers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Texas Southern
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Texas Southern
- Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Ducks scored were 5.4 more points than the Tigers gave up (69.5).
- The Tigers put up an average of 73.9 points per game last year, 5.5 more points than the 68.4 the Ducks gave up.
- Last season, the Ducks had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.1% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.
- The Tigers shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Ducks averaged.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Eugene Omoruyi averaged 17.1 points and 2.3 assists per contest last season -- both team highs. He also put up 5.4 rebounds, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.0% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Chris Duarte averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest last year, shooting 53.2% from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- LJ Figueroa led his team in rebounds per contest (5.6) last year, and also averaged 11.4 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Eric Williams Jr. averaged 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Will Richardson was tops on the Ducks at 2.5 assists per game last year, while also averaging 2.2 rebounds and 7.2 points.
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Michael Weathers scored 16.5 points per game last season to go with 3.5 assists.
- Joirdon Karl Nicholas pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
- Galen Alexander knocked down 1.0 three per game a season ago.
- Weathers averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Nicholas notched 1.1 blocks per contest.
