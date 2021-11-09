Texas Southern travels north to No. 13 Oregon to open its men's basketball season Tuesday night against the Ducks.

The Texas Southern men's basketball team starts its new season Tuesday against No. 13 Oregon as it attempts to return to the NCAA tournament for the second straight season.

The Tigers went 17–9 last year and beat Mount Saint Mary's in one of the First Four games before losing to No. 1 seed Michigan 82–66 in the first round.

How to Watch Texas Southern at Oregon Today:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Texas Southern is no stranger to playing big-time programs to start the year. The Tigers' game against Oregon is part of a 13-game road trip to kick off the season. They will not play at home until Jan. 8.

The Ducks will look to hand the Tigers a season-opening loss.

Oregon snuck into the NCAA tournament last season and made the most of it by making a run to the Sweet 16. Their run ended against Pac-12 rival USC.

The Ducks will look to be even better this year, and they will need to be, as the Pac-12 looks to be much stronger this season.

