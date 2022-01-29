Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-13, 4-4 SWAC) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Texas Southern Tigers (7-10, 5-3 SWAC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at William J. Nicks Building. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: William J. Nicks Building

William J. Nicks Building Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern

The 61.1 points per game the Panthers average are 5.2 fewer points than the Tigers give up (66.3).

The Tigers' 67.6 points per game are just 4.1 fewer points than the 71.7 the Panthers allow to opponents.

This season, the Panthers have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

The Tigers are shooting 43.5% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 47.0% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Jawaun Daniels paces his squad in both points (14.4) and rebounds (4.8) per contest, and also posts 1.3 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

William Douglas puts up 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the field.

Dewayne Cox averages 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor.

D'Rell Roberts is putting up 10.9 points, 1.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Jeremiah Gambrell leads his team in assists per contest (2.6), and also puts up 8.8 points and 1.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Texas Southern Players to Watch