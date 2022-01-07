Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Southern vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-12, 0-0 SWAC) will look to stop a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (3-8, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Health & PE Arena. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas Southern vs. UAPB

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
  • Arena: Health & PE Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas Southern vs. UAPB

  • The Tigers record 62.1 points per game, 16.7 fewer points than the 78.8 the Golden Lions give up.
  • The Golden Lions' 63.0 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 68.5 the Tigers allow.
  • The Tigers make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points lower than the Golden Lions have allowed to their opponents (50.9%).

Texas Southern Players to Watch

  • The Tigers leader in points and assists is PJ Henry, who scores 12.3 points per game to go with 2.3 assists.
  • Brison Gresham is Texas Southern's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.3 boards in each contest while scoring 7.2 points per game.
  • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Henry, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.
  • The Texas Southern steals leader is Joirdon Karl Nicholas, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gresham, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

UAPB Players to Watch

  • The Golden Lions' Shawn Williams averages enough points (13.9 per game) and assists (3.8 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Brandon Brown is at the top of the UAPB rebounding leaderboard with 8.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 10.0 points and tacks on 1.8 assists per game.
  • Williams knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Lions.
  • UAPB's leader in steals is Brown with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kylen Milton with 0.3 per game.

Texas Southern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/1/2021

Louisiana Tech

L 87-60

Away

12/6/2021

Florida

W 69-54

Away

12/14/2021

UT Rio Grande Valley

W 70-60

Away

1/3/2022

Southern

L 63-50

Away

1/5/2022

Grambling

W 67-61

Away

1/8/2022

UAPB

-

Home

1/10/2022

Mississippi Valley State

-

Home

1/15/2022

Alcorn State

-

Away

1/17/2022

Jackson State

-

Away

1/24/2022

Alabama State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Prairie View A&M

-

Away

UAPB Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

Arkansas State

L 84-73

Home

12/14/2021

Texas

L 63-31

Away

12/18/2021

Ecclesia

W 97-56

Home

1/3/2022

Alabama A&M

L 70-50

Home

1/5/2022

Alabama State

W 70-68

Home

1/8/2022

Texas Southern

-

Away

1/10/2022

Prairie View A&M

-

Away

1/15/2022

Florida A&M

-

Home

1/17/2022

Bethune-Cookman

-

Home

1/22/2022

Southern

-

Away

1/24/2022

Grambling

-

Away

