How to Watch Texas Southern vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-12, 0-0 SWAC) will look to stop a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (3-8, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Health & PE Arena. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas Southern vs. UAPB

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Arena: Health & PE Arena

Health & PE Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas Southern vs. UAPB

The Tigers record 62.1 points per game, 16.7 fewer points than the 78.8 the Golden Lions give up.

The Golden Lions' 63.0 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 68.5 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points lower than the Golden Lions have allowed to their opponents (50.9%).

Texas Southern Players to Watch

The Tigers leader in points and assists is PJ Henry, who scores 12.3 points per game to go with 2.3 assists.

Brison Gresham is Texas Southern's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.3 boards in each contest while scoring 7.2 points per game.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Henry, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.

The Texas Southern steals leader is Joirdon Karl Nicholas, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gresham, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

UAPB Players to Watch

The Golden Lions' Shawn Williams averages enough points (13.9 per game) and assists (3.8 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Brandon Brown is at the top of the UAPB rebounding leaderboard with 8.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 10.0 points and tacks on 1.8 assists per game.

Williams knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Lions.

UAPB's leader in steals is Brown with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kylen Milton with 0.3 per game.

Texas Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Louisiana Tech L 87-60 Away 12/6/2021 Florida W 69-54 Away 12/14/2021 UT Rio Grande Valley W 70-60 Away 1/3/2022 Southern L 63-50 Away 1/5/2022 Grambling W 67-61 Away 1/8/2022 UAPB - Home 1/10/2022 Mississippi Valley State - Home 1/15/2022 Alcorn State - Away 1/17/2022 Jackson State - Away 1/24/2022 Alabama State - Home 1/29/2022 Prairie View A&M - Away

UAPB Schedule