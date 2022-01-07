How to Watch Texas Southern vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-12, 0-0 SWAC) will look to stop a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (3-8, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Health & PE Arena. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Arena: Health & PE Arena
Key Stats for Texas Southern vs. UAPB
- The Tigers record 62.1 points per game, 16.7 fewer points than the 78.8 the Golden Lions give up.
- The Golden Lions' 63.0 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 68.5 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points lower than the Golden Lions have allowed to their opponents (50.9%).
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- The Tigers leader in points and assists is PJ Henry, who scores 12.3 points per game to go with 2.3 assists.
- Brison Gresham is Texas Southern's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.3 boards in each contest while scoring 7.2 points per game.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Henry, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.
- The Texas Southern steals leader is Joirdon Karl Nicholas, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gresham, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
UAPB Players to Watch
- The Golden Lions' Shawn Williams averages enough points (13.9 per game) and assists (3.8 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Brandon Brown is at the top of the UAPB rebounding leaderboard with 8.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 10.0 points and tacks on 1.8 assists per game.
- Williams knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Lions.
- UAPB's leader in steals is Brown with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kylen Milton with 0.3 per game.
Texas Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Louisiana Tech
L 87-60
Away
12/6/2021
Florida
W 69-54
Away
12/14/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 70-60
Away
1/3/2022
Southern
L 63-50
Away
1/5/2022
Grambling
W 67-61
Away
1/8/2022
UAPB
-
Home
1/10/2022
Mississippi Valley State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Alcorn State
-
Away
1/17/2022
Jackson State
-
Away
1/24/2022
Alabama State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Prairie View A&M
-
Away
UAPB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Arkansas State
L 84-73
Home
12/14/2021
Texas
L 63-31
Away
12/18/2021
Ecclesia
W 97-56
Home
1/3/2022
Alabama A&M
L 70-50
Home
1/5/2022
Alabama State
W 70-68
Home
1/8/2022
Texas Southern
-
Away
1/10/2022
Prairie View A&M
-
Away
1/15/2022
Florida A&M
-
Home
1/17/2022
Bethune-Cookman
-
Home
1/22/2022
Southern
-
Away
1/24/2022
Grambling
-
Away