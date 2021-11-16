Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Huskies (0-0) play the Texas Southern Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Texas Southern

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington vs Texas Southern Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington

    -8.5

    145.5 points

    Key Stats for Washington vs. Texas Southern

    • Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Huskies put up were only 1.8 fewer points than the Tigers allowed (69.5).
    • The Tigers averaged just 3.5 fewer points per game last year (73.9) than the Huskies gave up to opponents (77.4).
    • The Huskies made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
    • The Tigers shot at a 44.5% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Jamal Bey averaged 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last season, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 50.7% from beyond the arc (third in the country) with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Erik Stevenson put up 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
    • Hameir Wright put up 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last year. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 1 blocks.
    • Nate Roberts led his squad in rebounds per game (5.7) last season, and also put up 5.2 points and 0.5 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

    Texas Southern Players to Watch

    • Michael Weathers scored 16.5 points and distributed 3.5 assists per game last season.
    • Joirdon Karl Nicholas pulled down 6.8 boards per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
    • Galen Alexander hit an average of one shot per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Weathers averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Nicholas notched 1.1 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Texas Southern at Washington

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

