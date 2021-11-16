Publish date:
How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Huskies (0-0) play the Texas Southern Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington vs. Texas Southern
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-8.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for Washington vs. Texas Southern
- Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Huskies put up were only 1.8 fewer points than the Tigers allowed (69.5).
- The Tigers averaged just 3.5 fewer points per game last year (73.9) than the Huskies gave up to opponents (77.4).
- The Huskies made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- The Tigers shot at a 44.5% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.
Washington Players to Watch
- Jamal Bey averaged 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last season, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 50.7% from beyond the arc (third in the country) with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Erik Stevenson put up 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Hameir Wright put up 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last year. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 1 blocks.
- Nate Roberts led his squad in rebounds per game (5.7) last season, and also put up 5.2 points and 0.5 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Michael Weathers scored 16.5 points and distributed 3.5 assists per game last season.
- Joirdon Karl Nicholas pulled down 6.8 boards per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
- Galen Alexander hit an average of one shot per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Weathers averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Nicholas notched 1.1 blocks per contest.
