The Washington men's basketball team (1–1) plays for the third time in a week Monday when it hosts a Texas Southern team (0–2) in search of its first win of the season.

Washington earned its first victory Thursday, beating Northern Arizona 73–62 behind 21 points from Emmitt Matthews Jr. The game marked the third 20-point game of his career and his first since transferring from West Virginia.

How to Watch Texas Southern at Washington:

Match Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

The Huskies returned just 31.3 percent of their scoring and 42.4 percent of their rebounding from last season, but they are by no means left without experienced players. The Huskies added four transfers from Division I schools: Terrell Brown Jr. (Arizona), Daejon Davis (Stanford), PJ Fuller (TCU) and Emmitt Matthews Jr. (West Virginia).

The foursome, who all hail from the Seattle/Tacoma area, have played in 336 games, scored 3,238 points, grabbed 1,295 rebounds, and dished out 964 assists combined.

The Tigers were picked to win the SWAC this season. They return four starters from last year’s NCAA tournament and SWAC championship squad. They are starting the season on a four-game West Coast trip that has already taken them to Oregon and Saint Mary’s and will conclude on Wednesday against Air Force.

Texas Southern is playing each of its first 13 games this season on the road.

