How to Watch Texas State vs Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas State comes into this game having won eight straight games and hoping to take down Troy.

This is the last game of the regular season for both teams and Texas State is looking to finish off the season No. 1 in the Sun Belt.

How to watch Texas State Bobcats vs Troy Trojans today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch the Texas State Bobcats vs Troy Trojans game online with fuboTV:

Troy has been great lately, having won six of its last eight games. The Trojans are No. 3 in the Sun Belt behind Texas State and Appalachian State.

Despite being No. 1 in the conference, Troy beat Texas State earlier in the season and the Bobcats are hoping to not get swept by the Trojans today. 

The Bobcats have won 11 of their last 13 games and are projected to win today. It's not easy to beat a team twice in one season and that could be a struggle for Troy today.

Both of these teams have been good all season, so this should be a very competitive game between the two.

Tune into ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET to catch this end-of-the-season Sun Belt showdown between Texas State and Troy.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Texas State vs Troy

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
