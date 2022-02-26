How to Watch Texas State vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) shoots the ball as Texas State Bobcats forward Isiah Small (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas State Bobcats (20-6, 11-3 Sun Belt) hope to extend an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Troy Trojans (19-9, 10-5 Sun Belt) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Trojan Arena.

How to Watch Troy vs. Texas State

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Trojan Arena

Favorite Spread Total Texas State -2 128.5 points

Key Stats for Troy vs. Texas State

The 70.8 points per game the Bobcats record are 5.7 more points than the Trojans give up (65.1).

The Trojans put up an average of 69.9 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 62.6 the Bobcats allow.

This season, the Bobcats have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Trojans' opponents have knocked down.

Texas State Players to Watch

Isiah Small is tops on his team in rebounds per game (6.9), and also averages 11.2 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Caleb Asberry is tops on the Bobcats at 13.2 points per contest, while also putting up 2.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Mason Harrell is tops on the Bobcats at 3.1 assists per contest, while also putting up 2 rebounds and 11.4 points.

Nighael Ceaser averages 8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 59.9% from the field.

Shelby Adams posts 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 51.8% from the field.

Troy Players to Watch