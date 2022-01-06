Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Tech at Iowa State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas Tech goes for its third straight win in college basketball on Wednesday night when it travels to Iowa State.

Texas Tech opens Big 12 play with a trip to Iowa State looking to win its third straight game. The Red Raiders were supposed to play Oklahoma State on New Year's Day but that got postponed and they now must open conference play against the Cyclones, in the first of three straight games against top ten teams.

How to Watch Texas Tech at Iowa State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan 5, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Texas Tech at Iowa State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas Tech was supposed to take a step back after they lost head coach Chris Beard to Texas, but instead, the Red Raiders finished non-conference play 10-2 that included a big upset win over Tennessee.

Wednesday, they will look to continue that great start when it starts Big 12 play but they must do it against a really good Iowa State team.

Iowa State is an even bigger surprise as it won just two games last year and are already an impressive 12-1. 

The Cyclones did lose for the first time in their last game to No. 1 Baylor. They played the Bears as tough as anyone this year and despite the loss showed they belonged in the top ten.

Wednesday, though, they get another tough test against a good Texas Tech team and they need to prove they can bounce back from a loss.

How To Watch

January
5
2022

Texas Tech at Iowa State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
