How to Watch Texas Tech at Kansas State in Men's College Basketball

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are on a huge high after a monster win and look to keep the Kansas State Wildcats winless in conference.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-3) knocked off the No. 1 ranked Baylor Bears to give them their first loss in a long, long time, showing that the Red Raiders are the real deal in the Big 12 this season. It has not been as positive of a start to the season for the Kansas State Wildcats (8-7) who have started off conference play 0-4 and are at the bottom of the conference.

How to Watch Texas Tech at Kansas State today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Red Raiders notched the biggest win of the season for them and by any team with their 65-62 upset win over No. 1 Baylor:

This season the Red Raiders are the real deal putting up 75.2 points per game and only giving up 58.4 points to their opponents for a +16.8 scoring margin.

In their three losses they were bested by a proving to be very good Providence team (68-72), Gonzaga (55-69) and Iowa State (47-51). All three are ranked today and two of them were ranked when they beat the Red Raiders.

They also have big wins over ranked foes in Tennessee (57-52), Kansas (75-67) and their win over Baylor (65-62).

On the other side, the Wildcats have dropped four games in a row by 21 points total.

They are still competitive in nearly every game, but as the conference rivals started coming up on the schedule, the Wildcats started dropping games.

This season they are averaging 68.7 points per game and give up 61.7 points to their opponents. It is possible for the Wildcats to make every game a grind and push every opponent to the brink, but getting wins over teams like the Red Raiders is going to be earned.

