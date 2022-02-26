How to Watch Texas Tech at TCU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Texas Tech has been one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 over the last month as it has gone 9-2 over its last 11 games including two wins against rival Texas and another big win against No. 7 Baylor.
How to Watch Texas Tech at TCU in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022
Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
The great play has put the Red Raiders just a game back of Kansas for the top spot in the Big 12 at 11-4.
Saturday they will look to stay that way when it takes on a TCU team it beat 82-69 just two weeks ago.
The Horned Frogs will be looking to avenge that loss as they try and stop a slide in which they have lost five of their last seven games.
TCU has a brutal stretch to end the season as it is coming off a 75-66 loss to No. 20 Texas and will play back-to-back games with No. 5 Kansas this week.
It is a make-or-break stretch for the Horned Frogs who are fighting for an at-large berth.
They have a ton of chances to make an impression on the committee, but they could also see their hopes vanish if they can't find a way to win a couple of these games.
