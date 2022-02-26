Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Tech at TCU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas Tech travels to rival TCU on Saturday night looking to win its fifth straight game

Texas Tech has been one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 over the last month as it has gone 9-2 over its last 11 games including two wins against rival Texas and another big win against No. 7 Baylor.

How to Watch Texas Tech at TCU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Texas Tech at TCU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The great play has put the Red Raiders just a game back of Kansas for the top spot in the Big 12 at 11-4.

Saturday they will look to stay that way when it takes on a TCU team it beat 82-69 just two weeks ago.

The Horned Frogs will be looking to avenge that loss as they try and stop a slide in which they have lost five of their last seven games.

TCU has a brutal stretch to end the season as it is coming off a 75-66 loss to No. 20 Texas and will play back-to-back games with No. 5 Kansas this week.

It is a make-or-break stretch for the Horned Frogs who are fighting for an at-large berth.

They have a ton of chances to make an impression on the committee, but they could also see their hopes vanish if they can't find a way to win a couple of these games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

