How to Watch Texas Tech at Texas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chris Beard will look to beat his former team when Texas hosts Texas Tech in a huge Big 12 battle.

Texas Tech saw its head coach leave after last year to rival Texas but took its revenge out on the Longhorns back on Feb. 1 when it won 77-64. Saturday afternoon, it will look to do it again but this time on its rival's home court.

How to Watch Texas Tech at Texas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KLKN - Lincoln)

Live stream the Texas Tech at Texas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Raiders' win against the Longhorns was one of five in the last six games that have put them right back into the mix of the Big 12 title race.

Texas Tech is now 9-4 in the conference and tied with Baylor for second place. The Red Raiders have been playing great basketball, but Saturday is going to be a battle against a Texas team looking for revenge.

The Longhorns come into this game fresh off an overtime win against rival Oklahoma. Texas outlasted the Sooners 80-78 to pick up the much-needed win.

The win kept the Longhorns from losing a second straight game after they lost at Baylor on Saturday. 

The game against the Bears was the fifth straight against a ranked opponent and Texas went 3-2 during those games including a huge win against No. 8 Kansas.

The improved play now has Texas 8-5 in the Big 12 and gives them the chance to pull into a tie with Texas Tech with a win.

