How to Watch Texas Tech at Baylor in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders look to be the first team this season to knock off the No. 1 ranked Baylor Bears.

So far this season the No. 1 ranked Baylor Bears (15-0) are undefeated, but have played in three straight games decided by 10 points or less, getting challenges from conference rivals. The challenges continue with the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-3) who are fresh off a win over another Top 10 team in Kansas and look to be the first team to beat the Bears in almost 10 months.

How to Watch Texas Tech at Baylor in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Texas Tech at Baylor on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bears built a lead and held on for their closest game of the season with conference rival and the No. 8 ranked Iowa State Cyclones.

In conference play the Bears are 3-0, but the games are getting tighter for them with more familiar opponents. They are averaging 79.0 points per game and giving up 70.0 points per game to opponents.

Coming off a National Championship run, the team might be as sound as their team from last season.

Last year the Bears were No. 6 in offense (82.9 points per game) and No. 52 on defense (65.5 opponents points per game), while this season they are No. 12 in offense (82.8 points per game) and No. 19 on defense (59.5 opponents points per game).

On the other side, the Red Raiders are having a great season after proving over the previous four seasons that they are not just a football school.

They are tough on defense under new head coach Mark Adams, growing the team from No. 25 in defense last season (63.2 opponents points per game) to No. 12 this year at 58.3 opponents points per game.

This game is set up to be a defensive grind and could be the biggest win for the Red Raiders since knocking off Louisville two seasons ago.

