How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Baylor Bears (15-0, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Ferrell Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Baylor vs Texas Tech Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Baylor

-12

135.5 points

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Texas Tech

  • The Bears record 82.8 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 58.3 the Red Raiders allow.
  • The Red Raiders average 16.2 more points per game (75.7) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (59.5).
  • The Bears make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).
  • The Red Raiders' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Baylor Players to Watch

  • Jeremy Sochan averages 7.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field.
  • Adam Flagler posts 11.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Kendall Brown puts up 11.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua averages a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 8.4 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 65.9% from the floor.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Bryson Williams is averaging a team-high 11.9 points per contest. And he is delivering 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists, making 53.5% of his shots from the floor.
  • Kevin McCullar paces the Red Raiders in assists (2.7 per game), and averages 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Davion Warren gives the Red Raiders 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Red Raiders receive 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Adonis Arms.
  • Kevin Obanor tops the Red Raiders in rebounding (5.4 per game), and averages 8.6 points and 0.8 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Texas Tech at Baylor

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
