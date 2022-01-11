Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Baylor Bears (15-0, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Ferrell Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Ferrell Center

Ferrell Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -12 135.5 points

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Texas Tech

The Bears record 82.8 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 58.3 the Red Raiders allow.

The Red Raiders average 16.2 more points per game (75.7) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (59.5).

The Bears make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).

The Red Raiders' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Baylor Players to Watch

Jeremy Sochan averages 7.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field.

Adam Flagler posts 11.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kendall Brown puts up 11.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua averages a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 8.4 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 65.9% from the floor.

Texas Tech Players to Watch