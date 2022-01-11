How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Baylor Bears (15-0, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Ferrell Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Ferrell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Baylor
-12
135.5 points
Key Stats for Baylor vs. Texas Tech
- The Bears record 82.8 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 58.3 the Red Raiders allow.
- The Red Raiders average 16.2 more points per game (75.7) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (59.5).
- The Bears make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).
- The Red Raiders' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
Baylor Players to Watch
- Jeremy Sochan averages 7.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field.
- Adam Flagler posts 11.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kendall Brown puts up 11.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua averages a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 8.4 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 65.9% from the floor.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bryson Williams is averaging a team-high 11.9 points per contest. And he is delivering 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists, making 53.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Kevin McCullar paces the Red Raiders in assists (2.7 per game), and averages 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Davion Warren gives the Red Raiders 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Red Raiders receive 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Adonis Arms.
- Kevin Obanor tops the Red Raiders in rebounding (5.4 per game), and averages 8.6 points and 0.8 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
