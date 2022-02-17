How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots over Texas Christian Horned Frogs center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (4) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) will attempt to extend a nine-game home win streak when they host the No. 7 Baylor Bears (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at United Supermarkets Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

United Supermarkets Arena

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Baylor

The Red Raiders average 73.8 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 62.2 the Bears allow.

The Bears score an average of 77.9 points per game, 17.0 more points than the 60.9 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.

This season, the Red Raiders have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.

The Bears are shooting 47.3% from the field, 8.9% higher than the 38.4% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Bryson Williams leads the Red Raiders in scoring, tallying 13.4 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1 assist.

Texas Tech's leading rebounder is Kevin Obanor averaging 4.9 boards per game and its best passer is Kevin McCullar and his 2.8 assists per game.

Obanor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Raiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.

The Texas Tech steals leader is McCullar, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Batcho, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Baylor Players to Watch

James Akinjo scores 12.5 points and adds 5.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bears' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua's stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 8.4 points and 0.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Baylor rebounding leaderboard.

LJ Cryer is reliable from deep and leads the Bears with 2.3 made threes per game.

Akinjo (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Baylor while Flo Thamba (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Texas Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/29/2022 Mississippi State W 76-50 Home 2/1/2022 Texas W 77-64 Home 2/5/2022 West Virginia W 60-53 Away 2/9/2022 Oklahoma L 70-55 Away 2/12/2022 TCU W 82-69 Home 2/16/2022 Baylor - Home 2/19/2022 Texas - Away 2/22/2022 Oklahoma - Home 2/26/2022 TCU - Away 2/28/2022 Kansas State - Home 3/5/2022 Oklahoma State - Away

Baylor Schedule