How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots over Texas Christian Horned Frogs center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (4) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) will attempt to extend a nine-game home win streak when they host the No. 7 Baylor Bears (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at United Supermarkets Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: United Supermarkets Arena
Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Baylor

  • The Red Raiders average 73.8 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 62.2 the Bears allow.
  • The Bears score an average of 77.9 points per game, 17.0 more points than the 60.9 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Red Raiders have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.
  • The Bears are shooting 47.3% from the field, 8.9% higher than the 38.4% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Bryson Williams leads the Red Raiders in scoring, tallying 13.4 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1 assist.
  • Texas Tech's leading rebounder is Kevin Obanor averaging 4.9 boards per game and its best passer is Kevin McCullar and his 2.8 assists per game.
  • Obanor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Raiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
  • The Texas Tech steals leader is McCullar, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Batcho, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • James Akinjo scores 12.5 points and adds 5.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bears' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua's stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 8.4 points and 0.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Baylor rebounding leaderboard.
  • LJ Cryer is reliable from deep and leads the Bears with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Akinjo (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Baylor while Flo Thamba (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Texas Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Mississippi State

W 76-50

Home

2/1/2022

Texas

W 77-64

Home

2/5/2022

West Virginia

W 60-53

Away

2/9/2022

Oklahoma

L 70-55

Away

2/12/2022

TCU

W 82-69

Home

2/16/2022

Baylor

-

Home

2/19/2022

Texas

-

Away

2/22/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

2/26/2022

TCU

-

Away

2/28/2022

Kansas State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Away

Baylor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Alabama

L 87-78

Away

1/31/2022

West Virginia

W 81-77

Home

2/5/2022

Kansas

L 83-59

Away

2/9/2022

Kansas State

W 75-60

Away

2/12/2022

Texas

W 80-63

Home

2/16/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

2/19/2022

TCU

-

Home

2/21/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Kansas

-

Home

2/28/2022

Texas

-

Away

3/5/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Baylor at Texas Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
