How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) will attempt to extend a nine-game home win streak when they host the No. 7 Baylor Bears (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at United Supermarkets Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: United Supermarkets Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Baylor
- The Red Raiders average 73.8 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 62.2 the Bears allow.
- The Bears score an average of 77.9 points per game, 17.0 more points than the 60.9 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.
- This season, the Red Raiders have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.
- The Bears are shooting 47.3% from the field, 8.9% higher than the 38.4% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bryson Williams leads the Red Raiders in scoring, tallying 13.4 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1 assist.
- Texas Tech's leading rebounder is Kevin Obanor averaging 4.9 boards per game and its best passer is Kevin McCullar and his 2.8 assists per game.
- Obanor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Raiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
- The Texas Tech steals leader is McCullar, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Batcho, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Baylor Players to Watch
- James Akinjo scores 12.5 points and adds 5.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bears' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua's stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 8.4 points and 0.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Baylor rebounding leaderboard.
- LJ Cryer is reliable from deep and leads the Bears with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Akinjo (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Baylor while Flo Thamba (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Mississippi State
W 76-50
Home
2/1/2022
Texas
W 77-64
Home
2/5/2022
West Virginia
W 60-53
Away
2/9/2022
Oklahoma
L 70-55
Away
2/12/2022
TCU
W 82-69
Home
2/16/2022
Baylor
-
Home
2/19/2022
Texas
-
Away
2/22/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
2/26/2022
TCU
-
Away
2/28/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
3/5/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Away
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Alabama
L 87-78
Away
1/31/2022
West Virginia
W 81-77
Home
2/5/2022
Kansas
L 83-59
Away
2/9/2022
Kansas State
W 75-60
Away
2/12/2022
Texas
W 80-63
Home
2/16/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
2/19/2022
TCU
-
Home
2/21/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Away
2/26/2022
Kansas
-
Home
2/28/2022
Texas
-
Away
3/5/2022
Iowa State
-
Home