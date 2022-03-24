Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Tech vs Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Duke looks to keep the Mike Krzyzewski era going against No. 3 seed Texas Tech.

As head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season on the bench continues, the No. 2 seed Blue Devils will take on No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the semifinal of the West Regional on Thursday night in San Francisco.

The game will take place at the Chase Center in the Bay Area, home of the Golden State Warriors, and marks the 28th time in program history that Duke will play in the Sweet 16.

The Blue Devils took down Cal State Fullerton and Michigan State last week in Greenville, S.C., to earn a spot in the Sweet 16. Duke Trailed Michigan State 70-65 with five minutes remaining before closing the game on a 20-6 run. Five Blue Devils finished in double-figures, including a team-high 19 points from freshman sensation Paolo Banchero.

As for Texas Tech, the Red Raiders punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 with wins over Montana State and Notre Dame in the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament.

The winner of Texas Tech-Duke will advance to the Elite Eight, where they will play the Gonzaga-Arkansas winner for the West Region championship Saturday.

Feb 28, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats guard Selton Miguel (3) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
