Texas Tech vs. Duke: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Duke: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-9) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (30-6) on Thursday at 9:39 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from Chase Center.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pick 'em
-
137.5 points
Key Stats for Duke vs. Texas Tech
- The Blue Devils put up 80.3 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 60.2 the Red Raiders give up.
- The Red Raiders average only 4.9 more points per game (72.1) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (67.2).
- The Blue Devils are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 11 percentage points higher than the 38.2% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
- The Red Raiders have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero averages 17 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.2 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Wendell Moore averages a team-best 4.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Mark Williams is posting 11.2 points, 0.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Trevor Keels is posting 11.7 points, 2.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
- AJ Griffin is averaging 10.3 points, 1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bryson Williams is averaging team highs in points (13.9 per game) and assists (1). And he is delivering 4.2 rebounds, making 53.7% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
- Adonis Arms is posting 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Kevin Obanor paces the Red Raiders in rebounding (5.4 per game), and posts 10 points and 0.5 assists. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Davion Warren is putting up 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Kevin McCullar is the Red Raiders' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he contributes 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds.
