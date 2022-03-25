Texas Tech vs. Duke: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Duke: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) and guard Prentiss Hubb (3) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) and guard Prentiss Hubb (3) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-9) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (30-6) on Thursday at 9:39 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from Chase Center.

How to Watch Duke vs. Texas Tech

Duke vs Texas Tech Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pick 'em

-

137.5 points

Key Stats for Duke vs. Texas Tech

  • The Blue Devils put up 80.3 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 60.2 the Red Raiders give up.
  • The Red Raiders average only 4.9 more points per game (72.1) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (67.2).
  • The Blue Devils are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 11 percentage points higher than the 38.2% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
  • The Red Raiders have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero averages 17 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.2 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Wendell Moore averages a team-best 4.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Mark Williams is posting 11.2 points, 0.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game.
  • Trevor Keels is posting 11.7 points, 2.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
  • AJ Griffin is averaging 10.3 points, 1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Bryson Williams is averaging team highs in points (13.9 per game) and assists (1). And he is delivering 4.2 rebounds, making 53.7% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
  • Adonis Arms is posting 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • Kevin Obanor paces the Red Raiders in rebounding (5.4 per game), and posts 10 points and 0.5 assists. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Davion Warren is putting up 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor.
  • Kevin McCullar is the Red Raiders' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he contributes 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Regional Semifinal: Texas Tech vs. Duke

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:39
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) and guard Prentiss Hubb (3) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duke vs. Texas Tech: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) and guard Prentiss Hubb (3) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas Tech vs. Duke: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17951618
NHL

How to Watch Predators at Golden Knights

By Ben Macaluso40 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate center Leon Draisaitl (29) scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Nashville Predators celebrate the goal scored by center Matt Duchene (95) against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on a shot by Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) clears the puck against San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy