How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1) will host the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) after winning six straight home games. The contest tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: United Supermarkets Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga
- The 85.6 points per game the Bulldogs record are 26.7 more points than the Red Raiders allow (58.9).
- The Red Raiders' 81.1 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.6 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 53.0% from the field this season, 14.5 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
- The Red Raiders' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (38.4%).
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 18.4 per contest to go with 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.
- Julian Strawther leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Nembhard and Holmgren lead Gonzaga on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Holmgren in blocks averaging 3.6 per contest.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bryson Williams sits on top of the Red Raiders leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
- Mylik Wilson records more assists than any other Texas Tech teammate with 2.9 per game. He also averages 3.7 points and grabs 1.7 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Obanor is the top shooter from deep for the Red Raiders, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Texas Tech's leader in steals is Davion Warren with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wilson with 0.7 per game.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
UCLA
W 83-63
Away
11/26/2021
Duke
L 84-81
Home
11/29/2021
Tarleton State
W 64-55
Home
12/4/2021
Alabama
L 91-82
Home
12/9/2021
Merrimack
W 80-55
Home
12/18/2021
Texas Tech
-
Away
12/20/2021
Northern Arizona
-
Home
12/28/2021
North Alabama
-
Home
12/30/2021
San Diego
-
Away
1/1/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
1/6/2022
San Francisco
-
Home
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Omaha
W 96-40
Home
11/27/2021
Lamar
W 89-57
Home
12/1/2021
Providence
L 72-68
Away
12/7/2021
Tennessee
W 57-52
Away
12/14/2021
Arkansas State
W 75-62
Home
12/18/2021
Gonzaga
-
Home
12/22/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Home
12/28/2021
Alabama State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
1/5/2022
Iowa State
-
Away
1/8/2022
Kansas
-
Home