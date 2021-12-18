Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1) will host the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) after winning six straight home games. The contest tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

    How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga

    Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga

    • The 85.6 points per game the Bulldogs record are 26.7 more points than the Red Raiders allow (58.9).
    • The Red Raiders' 81.1 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.6 the Bulldogs give up.
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 53.0% from the field this season, 14.5 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
    • The Red Raiders' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (38.4%).

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 18.4 per contest to go with 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
    • Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.
    • Julian Strawther leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Nembhard and Holmgren lead Gonzaga on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Holmgren in blocks averaging 3.6 per contest.

    Texas Tech Players to Watch

    • Bryson Williams sits on top of the Red Raiders leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
    • Mylik Wilson records more assists than any other Texas Tech teammate with 2.9 per game. He also averages 3.7 points and grabs 1.7 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Obanor is the top shooter from deep for the Red Raiders, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
    • Texas Tech's leader in steals is Davion Warren with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wilson with 0.7 per game.

    Gonzaga Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    UCLA

    W 83-63

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Duke

    L 84-81

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 64-55

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Alabama

    L 91-82

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Merrimack

    W 80-55

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    North Alabama

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    San Diego

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    Texas Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Omaha

    W 96-40

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Lamar

    W 89-57

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Providence

    L 72-68

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Tennessee

    W 57-52

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Arkansas State

    W 75-62

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

