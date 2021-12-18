Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1) will host the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) after winning six straight home games. The contest tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga

The 85.6 points per game the Bulldogs record are 26.7 more points than the Red Raiders allow (58.9).

The Red Raiders' 81.1 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.6 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs are shooting 53.0% from the field this season, 14.5 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

The Red Raiders' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (38.4%).

Gonzaga Players to Watch

The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 18.4 per contest to go with 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.

Julian Strawther leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Nembhard and Holmgren lead Gonzaga on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Holmgren in blocks averaging 3.6 per contest.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Bryson Williams sits on top of the Red Raiders leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Mylik Wilson records more assists than any other Texas Tech teammate with 2.9 per game. He also averages 3.7 points and grabs 1.7 rebounds per game.

Kevin Obanor is the top shooter from deep for the Red Raiders, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Texas Tech's leader in steals is Davion Warren with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wilson with 0.7 per game.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 UCLA W 83-63 Away 11/26/2021 Duke L 84-81 Home 11/29/2021 Tarleton State W 64-55 Home 12/4/2021 Alabama L 91-82 Home 12/9/2021 Merrimack W 80-55 Home 12/18/2021 Texas Tech - Away 12/20/2021 Northern Arizona - Home 12/28/2021 North Alabama - Home 12/30/2021 San Diego - Away 1/1/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Away 1/6/2022 San Francisco - Home

