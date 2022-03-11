Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Feb 28, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats guard Selton Miguel (3) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-8, 12-6 Big 12) and the No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (20-11, 7-11 Big 12) try to move on in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday as they meet at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

The 72.4 points per game the Red Raiders record are 9.7 more points than the Cyclones allow (62.7).

The Cyclones score an average of 67.3 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

The Red Raiders are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Cyclones allow to opponents.

The Cyclones have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Bryson Williams leads the Red Raiders in scoring, tallying 14.0 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

Kevin Obanor leads Texas Tech in rebounding, averaging 5.0 per game, while Adonis Arms leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.5 in each contest.

Obanor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Raiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.

The Texas Tech steals leader is Davion Warren, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Marcus Santos-Silva, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Izaiah Brockington records 17.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Cyclones, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Iowa State's assist leader is Tyrese Hunter with 5.0 per game. He also records 10.8 points per game and tacks on 3.4 rebounds per game.

Caleb Grill averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cyclones.

Iowa State's leader in steals is Hunter with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is George Conditt IV with 0.9 per game.

Texas Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Texas W 61-55 Away 2/22/2022 Oklahoma W 66-42 Home 2/26/2022 TCU L 69-66 Away 2/28/2022 Kansas State W 73-68 Home 3/5/2022 Oklahoma State L 52-51 Away 3/10/2022 Iowa State - Home

Iowa State Schedule