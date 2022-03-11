Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-8, 12-6 Big 12) and the No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (20-11, 7-11 Big 12) try to move on in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday as they meet at 9:30 PM.
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Iowa State
- The 72.4 points per game the Red Raiders record are 9.7 more points than the Cyclones allow (62.7).
- The Cyclones score an average of 67.3 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
- The Red Raiders are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Cyclones allow to opponents.
- The Cyclones have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bryson Williams leads the Red Raiders in scoring, tallying 14.0 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
- Kevin Obanor leads Texas Tech in rebounding, averaging 5.0 per game, while Adonis Arms leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.5 in each contest.
- Obanor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Raiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
- The Texas Tech steals leader is Davion Warren, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Marcus Santos-Silva, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Izaiah Brockington records 17.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Cyclones, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Iowa State's assist leader is Tyrese Hunter with 5.0 per game. He also records 10.8 points per game and tacks on 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Caleb Grill averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cyclones.
- Iowa State's leader in steals is Hunter with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is George Conditt IV with 0.9 per game.
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Texas
W 61-55
Away
2/22/2022
Oklahoma
W 66-42
Home
2/26/2022
TCU
L 69-66
Away
2/28/2022
Kansas State
W 73-68
Home
3/5/2022
Oklahoma State
L 52-51
Away
3/10/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Oklahoma
W 75-54
Home
2/23/2022
West Virginia
W 84-81
Home
2/26/2022
Kansas State
W 74-73
Away
3/2/2022
Oklahoma State
L 53-36
Home
3/5/2022
Baylor
L 75-68
Away
3/10/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
