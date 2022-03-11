Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats guard Selton Miguel (3) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-8, 12-6 Big 12) and the No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (20-11, 7-11 Big 12) try to move on in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday as they meet at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

  • The 72.4 points per game the Red Raiders record are 9.7 more points than the Cyclones allow (62.7).
  • The Cyclones score an average of 67.3 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
  • The Red Raiders are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Cyclones allow to opponents.
  • The Cyclones have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Bryson Williams leads the Red Raiders in scoring, tallying 14.0 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
  • Kevin Obanor leads Texas Tech in rebounding, averaging 5.0 per game, while Adonis Arms leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.5 in each contest.
  • Obanor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Raiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
  • The Texas Tech steals leader is Davion Warren, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Marcus Santos-Silva, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • Izaiah Brockington records 17.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Cyclones, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Iowa State's assist leader is Tyrese Hunter with 5.0 per game. He also records 10.8 points per game and tacks on 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Caleb Grill averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cyclones.
  • Iowa State's leader in steals is Hunter with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is George Conditt IV with 0.9 per game.

Texas Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Texas

W 61-55

Away

2/22/2022

Oklahoma

W 66-42

Home

2/26/2022

TCU

L 69-66

Away

2/28/2022

Kansas State

W 73-68

Home

3/5/2022

Oklahoma State

L 52-51

Away

3/10/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

Iowa State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Oklahoma

W 75-54

Home

2/23/2022

West Virginia

W 84-81

Home

2/26/2022

Kansas State

W 74-73

Away

3/2/2022

Oklahoma State

L 53-36

Home

3/5/2022

Baylor

L 75-68

Away

3/10/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Big 12 Tournament: Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

