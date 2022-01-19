How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) and forward David McCormack (33) defend during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) will host the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

United Supermarkets Arena Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

The Red Raiders record 73.8 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 59.3 the Cyclones give up.

The Cyclones put up 12.3 more points per game (70.9) than the Red Raiders give up (58.6).

The Red Raiders are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Cyclones allow to opponents.

The Cyclones' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have given up to their opponents (37.8%).

Texas Tech Players to Watch

The Red Raiders leader in points and rebounds is Bryson Williams, who scores 12.4 points and pulls down 4.9 rebounds per game.

Kevin McCullar leads Texas Tech in assists, averaging 2.9 per game while also scoring 10 points per contest.

Kevin Obanor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Raiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.

The Texas Tech steals leader is Davion Warren, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Batcho, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Iowa State Players to Watch

The Cyclones' leader in scoring and rebounding is Izaiah Brockington with 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Hunter's assist statline leads Iowa State; he racks up five assists per game.

Caleb Grill is the top scorer from distance for the Cyclones, hitting 1.6 threes per game.

Iowa State's leader in steals is Hunter (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is George Conditt IV (0.8 per game).

Texas Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Iowa State L 51-47 Away 1/8/2022 Kansas W 75-67 Home 1/11/2022 Baylor W 65-62 Away 1/13/2022 Oklahoma State W 78-57 Home 1/15/2022 Kansas State L 62-51 Away 1/18/2022 Iowa State - Home 1/22/2022 West Virginia - Home 1/24/2022 Kansas - Away 1/29/2022 Mississippi State - Home 2/1/2022 Texas - Home 2/5/2022 West Virginia - Away

Iowa State Schedule