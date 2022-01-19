Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) and forward David McCormack (33) defend during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 11, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) and forward David McCormack (33) defend during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) will host the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

  • The Red Raiders record 73.8 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 59.3 the Cyclones give up.
  • The Cyclones put up 12.3 more points per game (70.9) than the Red Raiders give up (58.6).
  • The Red Raiders are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Cyclones allow to opponents.
  • The Cyclones' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have given up to their opponents (37.8%).

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • The Red Raiders leader in points and rebounds is Bryson Williams, who scores 12.4 points and pulls down 4.9 rebounds per game.
  • Kevin McCullar leads Texas Tech in assists, averaging 2.9 per game while also scoring 10 points per contest.
  • Kevin Obanor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Raiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
  • The Texas Tech steals leader is Davion Warren, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Batcho, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • The Cyclones' leader in scoring and rebounding is Izaiah Brockington with 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
  • Tyrese Hunter's assist statline leads Iowa State; he racks up five assists per game.
  • Caleb Grill is the top scorer from distance for the Cyclones, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
  • Iowa State's leader in steals is Hunter (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is George Conditt IV (0.8 per game).

Texas Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Iowa State

L 51-47

Away

1/8/2022

Kansas

W 75-67

Home

1/11/2022

Baylor

W 65-62

Away

1/13/2022

Oklahoma State

W 78-57

Home

1/15/2022

Kansas State

L 62-51

Away

1/18/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

1/22/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

1/24/2022

Kansas

-

Away

1/29/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

2/1/2022

Texas

-

Home

2/5/2022

West Virginia

-

Away

Iowa State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Baylor

L 77-72

Home

1/5/2022

Texas Tech

W 51-47

Home

1/8/2022

Oklahoma

L 79-66

Away

1/11/2022

Kansas

L 62-61

Away

1/15/2022

Texas

W 79-70

Home

1/18/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

1/22/2022

TCU

-

Home

1/26/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Away

1/29/2022

Missouri

-

Home

2/1/2022

Kansas

-

Home

2/5/2022

Texas

-

Away

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Iowa State at Texas Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 minute ago
Andy Murray Tennis
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch the Australian Open Second Round

1 minute ago
Motor MythBusters
entertainment

How to Watch Motor MythBusters

1 minute ago
Life below Zero next generation
entertainment

How to Watch Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4 Premiere

1 minute ago
Boise State
College Basketball

How to Watch Air Force at Boise State

1 minute ago
Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles as Syracuse Orange guard Symir Torrence (10) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Syracuse

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin (21) dribbles the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Florida State

1 minute ago
tennessee basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Vanderbilt

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy