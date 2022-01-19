How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) will host the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: United Supermarkets Arena
Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Iowa State
- The Red Raiders record 73.8 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 59.3 the Cyclones give up.
- The Cyclones put up 12.3 more points per game (70.9) than the Red Raiders give up (58.6).
- The Red Raiders are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Cyclones allow to opponents.
- The Cyclones' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have given up to their opponents (37.8%).
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- The Red Raiders leader in points and rebounds is Bryson Williams, who scores 12.4 points and pulls down 4.9 rebounds per game.
- Kevin McCullar leads Texas Tech in assists, averaging 2.9 per game while also scoring 10 points per contest.
- Kevin Obanor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Raiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
- The Texas Tech steals leader is Davion Warren, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Batcho, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- The Cyclones' leader in scoring and rebounding is Izaiah Brockington with 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Hunter's assist statline leads Iowa State; he racks up five assists per game.
- Caleb Grill is the top scorer from distance for the Cyclones, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
- Iowa State's leader in steals is Hunter (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is George Conditt IV (0.8 per game).
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Iowa State
L 51-47
Away
1/8/2022
Kansas
W 75-67
Home
1/11/2022
Baylor
W 65-62
Away
1/13/2022
Oklahoma State
W 78-57
Home
1/15/2022
Kansas State
L 62-51
Away
1/18/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
1/22/2022
West Virginia
-
Home
1/24/2022
Kansas
-
Away
1/29/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
2/1/2022
Texas
-
Home
2/5/2022
West Virginia
-
Away
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Baylor
L 77-72
Home
1/5/2022
Texas Tech
W 51-47
Home
1/8/2022
Oklahoma
L 79-66
Away
1/11/2022
Kansas
L 62-61
Away
1/15/2022
Texas
W 79-70
Home
1/18/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
1/22/2022
TCU
-
Home
1/26/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Away
1/29/2022
Missouri
-
Home
2/1/2022
Kansas
-
Home
2/5/2022
Texas
-
Away