Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Big 12 opponents meet when the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) host the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) at James H. Hilton Coliseum, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

    Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

    • The Cyclones put up 73.0 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 58.2 the Red Raiders give up.
    • The Red Raiders average 20.5 more points per game (78.2) than the Cyclones allow (57.7).
    • This season, the Cyclones have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.0% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Red Raiders are shooting 48.0% from the field, 10.0% higher than the 38.0% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • Izaiah Brockington is tops on the Cyclones with 17.0 points per contest and 8.4 rebounds, while also posting 1.5 assists.
    • Tyrese Hunter posts a team-leading 5.0 assists per game. He is also posting 10.0 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 35.1% from the field.
    • Gabe Kalscheur is putting up 10.3 points, 2.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.
    • Aljaz Kunc puts up 6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • George Conditt IV is posting 6.1 points, 1.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

    Texas Tech Players to Watch

    • Kevin McCullar is No. 1 on the Red Raiders in scoring (11.3 points per game), rebounding (5.1) and assists (2.9), shooting 43.7% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range with 1.3 triples per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Davion Warren is posting team highs in points (11.3 per game) and assists (1.7). And he is delivering 3.0 rebounds, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.
    • Bryson Williams is the Red Raiders' top scorer (11.3 points per game) and assist man (0.9), and contributes 4.8 rebounds.
    • Kevin Obanor is putting up 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.
    • Adonis Arms is putting up 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 52.2% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Texas Tech at Iowa State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 18, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) dribbles between Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    North Carolina vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    36 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    36 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) dribbles past UNI Panthers guard Nate Heise (0) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-80. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Valparaiso vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    37 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Penn State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    37 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) defend during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Creighton vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    38 minutes ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save as Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates the victory against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck defended by Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy