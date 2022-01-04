Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Big 12 opponents meet when the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) host the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) at James H. Hilton Coliseum, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas Tech
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Texas Tech
- The Cyclones put up 73.0 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 58.2 the Red Raiders give up.
- The Red Raiders average 20.5 more points per game (78.2) than the Cyclones allow (57.7).
- This season, the Cyclones have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.0% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have knocked down.
- The Red Raiders are shooting 48.0% from the field, 10.0% higher than the 38.0% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Izaiah Brockington is tops on the Cyclones with 17.0 points per contest and 8.4 rebounds, while also posting 1.5 assists.
- Tyrese Hunter posts a team-leading 5.0 assists per game. He is also posting 10.0 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 35.1% from the field.
- Gabe Kalscheur is putting up 10.3 points, 2.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.
- Aljaz Kunc puts up 6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- George Conditt IV is posting 6.1 points, 1.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Kevin McCullar is No. 1 on the Red Raiders in scoring (11.3 points per game), rebounding (5.1) and assists (2.9), shooting 43.7% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range with 1.3 triples per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Davion Warren is posting team highs in points (11.3 per game) and assists (1.7). And he is delivering 3.0 rebounds, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.
- Bryson Williams is the Red Raiders' top scorer (11.3 points per game) and assist man (0.9), and contributes 4.8 rebounds.
- Kevin Obanor is putting up 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.
- Adonis Arms is putting up 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 52.2% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.
How To Watch
January
5
2022
Texas Tech at Iowa State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)