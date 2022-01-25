Texas Tech looks to win its third straight game on Monday night when it visits conference rival Kansas.

Texas Tech heads to Kansas Monday night looking to not only win its third game in a row, but beat the Jayhawks for a second time this season.

How to Watch Texas Tech at Kansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Texas Tech lost its first Big 12 game of the year to Iowa State, but have been hot since. The Red Raiders have upset both Baylor and Kansas in wining five of their last six games.

The great run of basketball has them 5-2 in the Big 12 and just a half-game back of the Jayhawks. Monday, they can pull into a tie with Kansas if they can pick up the big road win.

Kansas, though, will be looking to protect its home court and avenge the earlier season loss.

The Jayhawks have won four games since the loss to Texas Tech, but Saturday's game against rival Kansas State wasn't easy.

Kansas trailed by 16 points at halftime and needed a 9-0 run to end the game to shock the Wildcats with a 78-75 win.

It was a crazy ending but one that kept the Jayhawks at the top of the Big 12 and improved their overall record to 16-2.

Monday night's game should be a great one as first place is on the line in the Big 12.

