How to Watch Texas Tech vs Kansas in Men's College Basketball

How to Watch Big 12 Championship, Final: Texas Tech vs Kansas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas Tech will try to win the Big 12 on Saturday as it matches up with the No. 1 team in the conference, Kansas.

Texas Tech starting the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 3 seed taking on Iowa State. The Raiders got the best the Cyclones 72-41. Terrence Shannon, Jr. had 15 points and four rebounds in the win.

That got the Raiders a matchup with the Sooners on Friday in the Semifinals. After being up 37-26 at the half, Oklahoma came back and made Texas Tech fight for the win only coming away with a 56-55 win and onto the championship.

How to Watch Big 12 Championship, Final: Texas Tech vs Kansas Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Kansas' journey to the Championship game started with No. 9 West Virginia on Thursday. The Jayhawks got the win massively 87-63 with help from guard Christian Braun who finished with a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Kansas was then matched up with TCU, the No. 5 ranked team in the conference. It was never really a game with Kansas being up 14 at the half and winning 75-62.

Kansas is projected to be the Big 12 Champion with a favored spread of -2.5 points and a money line of -145. Texas Tech's money line is +120, and the total projected points to be scored is Over/Under 134.5 points.

