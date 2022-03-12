How to Watch Texas Tech vs Kansas in Men's College Basketball

How to Watch Big 12 Championship, Final: Texas Tech vs Kansas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Texas Tech starting the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 3 seed taking on Iowa State. The Raiders got the best the Cyclones 72-41. Terrence Shannon, Jr. had 15 points and four rebounds in the win.
That got the Raiders a matchup with the Sooners on Friday in the Semifinals. After being up 37-26 at the half, Oklahoma came back and made Texas Tech fight for the win only coming away with a 56-55 win and onto the championship.
How to Watch Big 12 Championship, Final: Texas Tech vs Kansas Today:
Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022
Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream the Big 12 Championship, Final: Texas Tech vs Kansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kansas' journey to the Championship game started with No. 9 West Virginia on Thursday. The Jayhawks got the win massively 87-63 with help from guard Christian Braun who finished with a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Kansas was then matched up with TCU, the No. 5 ranked team in the conference. It was never really a game with Kansas being up 14 at the half and winning 75-62.
Kansas is projected to be the Big 12 Champion with a favored spread of -2.5 points and a money line of -145. Texas Tech's money line is +120, and the total projected points to be scored is Over/Under 134.5 points.
Regional restrictions may apply.