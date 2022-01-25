How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kobe Johnson (2) shoots over Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) will host the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) after winning seven home games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Kansas -6.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Kansas vs. Texas Tech

The Jayhawks put up 21.7 more points per game (80.8) than the Red Raiders allow (59.1).

The Red Raiders score an average of 73.9 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 66.7 the Jayhawks allow.

This season, the Jayhawks have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.9% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have made.

The Red Raiders' 47.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Kansas Players to Watch

Christian Braun averages 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 53.1% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ochai Agbaji leads his squad in points per contest (20.4), and also puts up 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

David McCormack puts up a team-leading 6.8 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 8.8 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 50.0% from the floor.

Jalen Wilson puts up 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dajuan Harris is tops on the Jayhawks at 3.8 assists per contest, while also posting 1.4 rebounds and 5.2 points.

Texas Tech Players to Watch