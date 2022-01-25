How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) will host the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) after winning seven home games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kansas
-6.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Kansas vs. Texas Tech
- The Jayhawks put up 21.7 more points per game (80.8) than the Red Raiders allow (59.1).
- The Red Raiders score an average of 73.9 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 66.7 the Jayhawks allow.
- This season, the Jayhawks have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.9% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have made.
- The Red Raiders' 47.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Kansas Players to Watch
- Christian Braun averages 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 53.1% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Ochai Agbaji leads his squad in points per contest (20.4), and also puts up 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- David McCormack puts up a team-leading 6.8 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 8.8 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 50.0% from the floor.
- Jalen Wilson puts up 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Dajuan Harris is tops on the Jayhawks at 3.8 assists per contest, while also posting 1.4 rebounds and 5.2 points.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bryson Williams is the Red Raiders' top scorer (12.6 points per game) and assist man (1.2), and produces 4.7 rebounds.
- Kevin McCullar is the Red Raiders' top assist man (3.0 per game), and he averages 9.7 points and 4.8 rebounds.
- The Red Raiders receive 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Davion Warren.
- Kevin Obanor paces the Red Raiders in rebounding (4.9 per game), and puts up 9.9 points and 0.7 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Red Raiders get 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Adonis Arms.
