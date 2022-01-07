Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) aim to extend an eight-game win streak when they visit the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at United Supermarkets Arena.
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: United Supermarkets Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Kansas
- The Red Raiders average 75.8 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 66.6 the Jayhawks allow.
- The Jayhawks' 84.3 points per game are 26.7 more points than the 57.6 the Red Raiders give up.
- The Red Raiders are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
- The Jayhawks' 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.6 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have given up to their opponents (37.1%).
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Kevin McCullar leads the Red Raiders in points and assists per game, scoring 11.3 points and distributing 2.9 assists.
- Kevin Obanor is Texas Tech's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 5.2 boards in each contest while scoring 8.7 points per game.
- Obanor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Raiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
- Davion Warren is Texas Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Daniel Batcho leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Kansas Players to Watch
- Ochai Agbaji averages 20.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Jayhawks.
- Kansas' leader in rebounds is Christian Braun with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Dajuan Harris with 3.9 per game.
- Agbaji is the top shooter from deep for the Jayhawks, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Harris (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Kansas while Braun (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Arkansas State
W 75-62
Home
12/18/2021
Gonzaga
L 69-55
Home
12/22/2021
Eastern Washington
W 78-46
Home
12/28/2021
Alabama State
W 75-53
Home
1/5/2022
Iowa State
L 51-47
Away
1/8/2022
Kansas
-
Home
1/11/2022
Baylor
-
Away
1/13/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Kansas State
-
Away
1/18/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
1/22/2022
West Virginia
-
Home
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Missouri
W 102-65
Home
12/18/2021
SFA
W 80-72
Home
12/29/2021
Nevada
W 88-61
Home
1/1/2022
George Mason
W 76-67
Home
1/4/2022
Oklahoma State
W 74-63
Away
1/8/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
1/11/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
1/15/2022
West Virginia
-
Home
1/18/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
1/22/2022
Kansas State
-
Away
1/24/2022
Texas Tech
-
Home