Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) drives to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) and Kevin McCullar (15) in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) aim to extend an eight-game win streak when they visit the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at United Supermarkets Arena.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Kansas

The Red Raiders average 75.8 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 66.6 the Jayhawks allow.

The Jayhawks' 84.3 points per game are 26.7 more points than the 57.6 the Red Raiders give up.

The Red Raiders are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

The Jayhawks' 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.6 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have given up to their opponents (37.1%).

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Kevin McCullar leads the Red Raiders in points and assists per game, scoring 11.3 points and distributing 2.9 assists.

Kevin Obanor is Texas Tech's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 5.2 boards in each contest while scoring 8.7 points per game.

Obanor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Raiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.

Davion Warren is Texas Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Daniel Batcho leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Kansas Players to Watch

Ochai Agbaji averages 20.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Jayhawks.

Kansas' leader in rebounds is Christian Braun with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Dajuan Harris with 3.9 per game.

Agbaji is the top shooter from deep for the Jayhawks, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Harris (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Kansas while Braun (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Texas Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 Arkansas State W 75-62 Home 12/18/2021 Gonzaga L 69-55 Home 12/22/2021 Eastern Washington W 78-46 Home 12/28/2021 Alabama State W 75-53 Home 1/5/2022 Iowa State L 51-47 Away 1/8/2022 Kansas - Home 1/11/2022 Baylor - Away 1/13/2022 Oklahoma State - Home 1/15/2022 Kansas State - Away 1/18/2022 Iowa State - Home 1/22/2022 West Virginia - Home

Kansas Schedule