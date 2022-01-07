Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) drives to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) and Kevin McCullar (15) in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) aim to extend an eight-game win streak when they visit the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at United Supermarkets Arena.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Kansas

  • The Red Raiders average 75.8 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 66.6 the Jayhawks allow.
  • The Jayhawks' 84.3 points per game are 26.7 more points than the 57.6 the Red Raiders give up.
  • The Red Raiders are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
  • The Jayhawks' 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.6 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have given up to their opponents (37.1%).

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Kevin McCullar leads the Red Raiders in points and assists per game, scoring 11.3 points and distributing 2.9 assists.
  • Kevin Obanor is Texas Tech's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 5.2 boards in each contest while scoring 8.7 points per game.
  • Obanor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Raiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
  • Davion Warren is Texas Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Daniel Batcho leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Kansas Players to Watch

  • Ochai Agbaji averages 20.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Jayhawks.
  • Kansas' leader in rebounds is Christian Braun with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Dajuan Harris with 3.9 per game.
  • Agbaji is the top shooter from deep for the Jayhawks, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • Harris (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Kansas while Braun (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Texas Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Arkansas State

W 75-62

Home

12/18/2021

Gonzaga

L 69-55

Home

12/22/2021

Eastern Washington

W 78-46

Home

12/28/2021

Alabama State

W 75-53

Home

1/5/2022

Iowa State

L 51-47

Away

1/8/2022

Kansas

-

Home

1/11/2022

Baylor

-

Away

1/13/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

1/15/2022

Kansas State

-

Away

1/18/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

1/22/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

Kansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Missouri

W 102-65

Home

12/18/2021

SFA

W 80-72

Home

12/29/2021

Nevada

W 88-61

Home

1/1/2022

George Mason

W 76-67

Home

1/4/2022

Oklahoma State

W 74-63

Away

1/8/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

1/11/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

1/15/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

1/18/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

1/22/2022

Kansas State

-

Away

1/24/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Kansas at Texas Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
