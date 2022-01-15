Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O Bannon Jr. (5) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (8-7, 0-4 Big 12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Bramlage Coliseum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Bramlage Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -3.5 127.5 points

Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Texas Tech

The 75.2 points per game the Red Raiders score are 13.5 more points than the Wildcats allow (61.7).

The Wildcats' 68.7 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 58.4 the Red Raiders allow.

This season, the Red Raiders have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.8% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

The Wildcats are shooting 42.8% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 37.4% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Kevin McCullar puts up a team-high 2.9 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bryson Williams puts up 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.2 assists, shooting 52.1% from the floor.

Davion Warren is putting up 10.5 points, 1.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Adonis Arms is putting up 8.9 points, 2.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Kevin Obanor posts a team-best 4.9 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 9.4 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kansas State Players to Watch