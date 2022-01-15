Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (8-7, 0-4 Big 12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Bramlage Coliseum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Texas Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Bramlage Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas Tech
-3.5
127.5 points
Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Texas Tech
- The 75.2 points per game the Red Raiders score are 13.5 more points than the Wildcats allow (61.7).
- The Wildcats' 68.7 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 58.4 the Red Raiders allow.
- This season, the Red Raiders have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.8% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
- The Wildcats are shooting 42.8% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 37.4% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Kevin McCullar puts up a team-high 2.9 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Bryson Williams puts up 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.2 assists, shooting 52.1% from the floor.
- Davion Warren is putting up 10.5 points, 1.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
- Adonis Arms is putting up 8.9 points, 2.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Obanor posts a team-best 4.9 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 9.4 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Mark Smith tops the Wildcats in rebounding (8.5 per game), and puts up 10.5 points and 2 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Markquis Nowell is No. 1 on the Wildcats in assists (4.9 per game), and averages 12.1 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also puts up 2.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Nijel Pack is the Wildcats' top scorer (14.4 points per game) and assist man (2.1), and puts up 3.4 rebounds.
- Selton Miguel gets the Wildcats 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Ismael Massoud is averaging 8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 36.9% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.
